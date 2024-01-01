Clinton Morrison exclusive: Palace sold Olise on cheap; I've already complained to Parish about it!

After two spells at the club and over 300 games, you do fancy Clinton Morrison's opinion carries weight inside Crystal Palace.

109 goals in 309 games over seven years as a senior Palace player, Morrison knows Selhurst Park inside-out.

And speaking with Tribalfootball.com, the former striker admits he's complained to Palace chairman Steve Parish about the sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. At £50m, Morrison reckons Bayern have landed the midfielder on the cheap.

"There's not many who can replace Michael Olise, I think he's a fantastic player," says Morrison. "I would have loved to see him stay in the Premier League, but Bayern Munich has got a snip there.

"I was speaking to the chairman the other day and I was saying I couldn't believe how cheap he's gone with the transfer fee!

"I know Olise is going to be a superstar, watching him at the Olympics at the moment he's been fantastic for France with the goals and assists he's producing.

"He's just an outstanding footballer, so Palace will miss him."

But what about the step up? From Palace to the demands and expectations of Bayern Munich - and as an import - can Olise handle it?

"One million percent," Morrison declared.

"The guy is full of confidence, the club asked me to hand out awards at the end of season and he's just so laid back which you see on the pitch.

"He plays with freedom, as long as they let him produce what he can do and Vincent Kompany looks after him, then I think they've got a real player there.

"He's got the world at his feet; I think he can go and be one of the superstars of world football.

"I rate him that highly, I think his left foot is a wand.

"The only concern I have with him is the injuries, at Crystal Palace he had a lot of injuries but hopefully he can stay fit and have a fantastic season for Crystal Palace."

Weeks after Olise's sale, Palace brought in the midfielder's replacement, Ismaila Sarr. The winger arrives from Olympique Marseille a year after moving to Ligue 1 from Watford.

Again, given his Palace connections, Morrison was able to offer extra insight regarding Sarr's signing.

He said, "With Ismaila Sarr, Palace have been chasing him for years in fairness and I know (technical director) Dougie Freedman is a big admirer of him.

"I think he'll be a good signing, and I hope he can reproduce that form that we saw from him at Watford, but I think it's very hard to replace Olise because he's an outstanding individual.

"I always knew it would be hard for Palace to keep hold of him and money talks at the end of the day.

"When a club like Bayern Munich comes along, the chance to win trophies, play in the Champions League and play with world class players like Harry Kane, then I think you have to go don't you."

- Clinton Morrison was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Betway