Clarke says Ipswich squad are fearless this season

Ipswich Town new signing Jack Clarke had spoken about there being no fear factor among the squad.

The Tractor Boys have lost their first two games of the season against Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, Clarke feels that considering the young nature of the squad, they are ready to show what they can do in the top flight.

“It’s really exciting to get the deal done and get it over the line and I just can’t wait to get going,” the left-sided winger told TownTV.

“I’ve played with a few of the lads over the years,” Clarke added.

“I’m not familiar with the area but I’m sure over my time here I’ll get used to it.

“There was a lot of us (from the Leeds academy) that went on to do good things and play at good levels, so be reunited with those two it should be nice.”