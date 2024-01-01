Choudhury: Leicester having good, tough preseason

Leicester City's recent stay in Germany has been good for the first team squad.

That is the view of midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who spoke about the club’s return to the Premier League.

Choudhury and his teammates were away from the top flight for just one season.

"It’s been good, tough, like we expect," the Academy graduate said about preseason.

"It’s preseason so we’re still building and prepping for the beginning of the Premier League, but it’s been enjoyable. The lads have been working hard our in the sun – and the rain!

"We’ve been doing two sessions most days, one early in the morning and in the afternoon as well, so the lads have definitely been getting their work in. It’s been enjoyable spending some time away from the training ground and socializing together a bit more.

"It's some time away to really focus in on the work we’re doing. Not just that, we’ve got new personalities, a whole new staff, so we’re getting to know each other. We’re spending some good quality time around the place and getting to know one another."