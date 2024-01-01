Chiquinho is "more mature" and "more confident" after returning from loan

Chiquinho is "more mature" and "more confident" after Wolves return

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Chiquinho is more confident and more mature after successful loan moves at Stoke City and Famalicao last season.

The winger cannot wait to show Wolves fans how he has changed after a number of loans that have transformed him as a player.

He spoke about his return to the club and how he wants to start with a bang.

“I'm very excited to be here again, meeting with my old teammates and the new coaches, new staff, and it was amazing to be back. There’s a lot of different faces, but I can see the hunger to win, the ambition that everybody has here. I'm one more to do this.

“The conversations (with O’Neil) were really good. The coach is helping me a lot, so I'm excited to be here. The most important things we are working on is the movement, in a different way to play. He’s passed me confidence.

“Not every player has this chance to show again their value, and I'm lucky, and when the coach thinks it’s the best time for me to show that and give me the opportunity, I will be ready.”

The young winger is feeling very confident and wants to make his chance in the first team count.

“I'm really excited to be back here, it’s the best championship in the world, so I want to show my value and help the team.

“I’ve returned with a lot more confidence and I’m more mature. I think this is the most important thing I improved in my football.

“I always had confidence to be back where I was, because I'm a player where when I play with confidence and the things are starting to go well, I'm really strong. I think it was (Arsenal appearance) a reward. We couldn't get the win, but it was a good chance for me, in the few minutes, to show the hunger I have and to try to help the team.”