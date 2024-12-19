Chilwell preparing to leave Chelsea

Ben Chilwell is preparing to leave Chelsea next month.

The England fullback is ready to depart Stamford Bridge after largely having been frozen out by manager Enzo Maresca this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chilwell has made only one appearance thus far, which was 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Barrow.

Football.London says the defender understands he needs to leave to play consistently.

However, a move to Manchester United, which was mooted over the summer, isn't expected to be revived.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play