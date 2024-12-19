Chilwell preparing to leave Chelsea

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ben Chilwell is preparing to leave Chelsea next month.

The England fullback is ready to depart Stamford Bridge after largely having been frozen out by manager Enzo Maresca this season.

Chilwell has made only one appearance thus far, which was 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Barrow.

Football.London says the defender understands he needs to leave to play consistently.

However, a move to Manchester United, which was mooted over the summer, isn't expected to be revived.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueChilwell BenChelseaFootball Transfers
