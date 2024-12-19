Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho

Chelsea defender Adarabioyo welcomes Acheampong deal

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo welcomes Acheampong deal
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo welcomes Acheampong dealProfimedia
Chelsea are preparing for their UEFA Conference League clash against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.

The Stamford Bridge club are second in the Premier League and enjoying a great season so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement

One who has not yet played much this term, but may now get a chance, is youngster Josh Acheampong.

After signing a new contract, he is available for selection and may play in the game.

“It’s great news, I’m happy to see that,” fellow defender Tosin Adarabioyo stated.

“He’s an amazing player and I’m very excited to see he’s here to stay. Josh has absolutely everything to be a top, top defender. 

“He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s amazing on the ball, and he has a lot of confidence which I love to see in a young defender.

“I try to encourage him to be as vocal as possible because I think it’s a really important aspect as a defender and he’s learning to do so.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAcheampong JoshAdarabioyo TosinChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca "very happy" with Acheampong deal
Chelsea wonderkid signs a new five-year deal after an intense contract stand-off
Real Madrid watching Chelsea prospect Acheampong