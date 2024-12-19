Chelsea defender Adarabioyo welcomes Acheampong deal

Chelsea are preparing for their UEFA Conference League clash against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.

The Stamford Bridge club are second in the Premier League and enjoying a great season so far.

One who has not yet played much this term, but may now get a chance, is youngster Josh Acheampong.

After signing a new contract, he is available for selection and may play in the game.

“It’s great news, I’m happy to see that,” fellow defender Tosin Adarabioyo stated.

“He’s an amazing player and I’m very excited to see he’s here to stay. Josh has absolutely everything to be a top, top defender.

“He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s amazing on the ball, and he has a lot of confidence which I love to see in a young defender.

“I try to encourage him to be as vocal as possible because I think it’s a really important aspect as a defender and he’s learning to do so.”