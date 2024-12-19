Chelsea boss Maresca "very happy" with Acheampong deal

Everyone at Chelsea believes youngster Josh Acheampong has the potential to become a great player.

The defender has signed a new contract with the Stamford Bridge club after a long standoff.

He has now been made available for selection by the club, and may well play in the Conference League against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca said: “I am very, very happy.

“With Josh it has been quite clear, we had him in pre-season and I didn’t know him personally but within two or three days, he really impressed me.

“Since pre-season I have been trying to better understand the situation with him because of his contract and this kind of thing.

“Finally the club has found an agreement with him and we are all happy because we are all convinced and we are all sure Josh can be a great player for this club.”