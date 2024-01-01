Chilwell joins early Chelsea preseason training

English left-back Ben Chillwell is said to be back in Chelsea training ahead of pre-season.

The 27-year-old did not get called up to Euro 2024 by boss Gareth Southgate.

However, he has been working on his fitness and is ahead of schedule to start the new season.

Chilwell was at Chelsea's Cobham training base alongside two others - Trevoh Chalobah and new signing Tosin Adarabioyo.

England have issues at left back this summer, with Luke Shaw still not fully fit.

The defender is likely to get some minutes, and maybe even a start, against Switzerland in the quarter final.