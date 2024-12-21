Tribal Football
Chiesa Snr reveals Fede's current thoughts on Liverpool career

Enrico Chiesa says son Fede is ready to now launch his Liverpool career.

Fede Chiesa's first months with the Reds have been plagued by injury. Though the former Juventus attacker is now seeing minutes as he works his way to full fitness.

Former Sampdoria and Lazio star Enrico Chiesa told Sky Italia: "He's fine now, he's back and played in the Carabao Cup against Southampton, even coming close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

"He's only just started again, but he's happy. It will take patience and a little more time to see him back at his best.

"I'm sure his play and performance will come soon."

