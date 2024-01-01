Chelsea youngster Tyrique George delighted with new contract

Chelsea youngster Tyrique George has spoken about renewing his contract with the club.

The talented teenager played for both the Under-18s and Under-21 last season.

George, who has put pen to paper on a contract until 2027, hopes that he can be a first team player in no time.

“I am extremely happy to extend my stay at Chelsea,” said George to club media.

“I started my journey at the club from a young age, so to be able continue my story and grow in this environment means a lot.

“It has always been a dream to play for Chelsea. It is a blessing to extend my stay and to continue playing for the club that means so much to me. I am excited to see what my future holds at this club and make my mark.”