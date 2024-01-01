Chelsea youngster Tyrique George delighted with new contract

Tribal Football
Chelsea youngster Tyrique George delighted with new contractTribalfootball
Chelsea youngster Tyrique George has spoken about renewing his contract with the club.

The talented teenager played for both the Under-18s and Under-21 last season.

George, who has put pen to paper on a contract until 2027, hopes that he can be a first team player in no time.

“I am extremely happy to extend my stay at Chelsea,” said George to club media.

“I started my journey at the club from a young age, so to be able continue my story and grow in this environment means a lot.

“It has always been a dream to play for Chelsea. It is a blessing to extend my stay and to continue playing for the club that means so much to me. I am excited to see what my future holds at this club and make my mark.”

