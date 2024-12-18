Chelsea wonderkid signs a new five-year deal after an intense contract stand-off

Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong has signed a new 5 year deal with the club.

Following several dramatic months, the 18 year old has committed his future to the Blues.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were all reportedly keen on snapping up the defender whose deal was to run out in 2026 but once a breakthrough happened last month negotiations started once more and an agreement was made.

This comes from the Athletic who report he has now put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with a bumper pay rise.

The youngster played all 90 minutes of the 3-1 Conference League win in Kazakhstan against Astana last Thursday.