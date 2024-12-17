Chelsea attacker Mudryk confirms sample "contained banned substance": I'm in complete shock

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk has released a statement after being contacted by the FA about a past urine test.

Chelsea have confirmed Mudryk's sample carried an "adverse finding" this morning.

And the Ukraine international took to social media to also state: "I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance.

"This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."

 

