Chelsea winger Madueke: Saka always a special talent - even as a youth teamer

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has admitted his admiration for Bukayo Saka ahead of today's clash with Arsenal.

Madueke says he often crossed swords with Saka when they were youth players.

"I played against Bukayo a lot when we were younger," Madueke told chelseafc.com. "Obviously I was at Tottenham at the time and he was with Arsenal, so those games were always competitive. North London derbies always are, even at Academy level.

"Even at a young age, you could tell he was a talented player. Similar in style to what he’s like now, to be fair – a goal threat, strong on the ball and a player who makes the right decisions.

"Playing against Bukayo, it’s always super competitive and he’s a great player. He’s shown that in the last few seasons with Arsenal and England and I’m sure today’s game will be a good battle for both of us.

"It’s a game I’m looking forward to and I’m sure he is as well, because Chelsea versus Arsenal are the types of games you want to be involved in."

He added, "If I’m selected, I’ll be giving everything for the team to try and help us get the points from a big game. I think I’ve done okay so far this season but I know I can do a lot better and can improve still.

"The main thing is that as a team, we are doing well and we are progressing well as a collective. That needs to continue and hopefully we can show that progression today with three points against a top side."

