Arteta calm about Arsenal form ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists they'll shake off their current form slump ahead of Sunday's clash with Chelsea.

Arteta insists there's no need to go back to the drawing board.

I don't think about (needing a reset)," said Arteta. "Nobody works harder than me, I guarantee you that.

"We don't need a reset. In one particular aspect we need to go from 95 to 100. I will not tell you what that is."

Captain Martin Odegaard, who returned from injury for the Champions League defeat at Inter Milan on Wednesday, will be in the squad to face the Blues.

But on Declan Rice, Arteta added: "I have to be very vague on because there is no clarity on if he is going to be fit or not for the weekend.

"He hasn't trained yet and it is not clear yet whether he is going to be available."