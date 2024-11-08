Maresca warns Arsenal: Chelsea can "win against any team"

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says they can "win against anyone" as he prepares for Sunday's match against Arsenal.

Chelsea have had a poor record against the Gunners in recent years.

"In this moment the feeling from us is that we can compete and we can win against any team," said Maresca.

"If you don't take it seriously and if you don't do the right things, also you can lose against any team.

"But for sure we have the right feeling that we're going in the right direction and hopefully Sunday we can give our fans a good day."

Maresca said he was expecting a tough test against Mikel Arteta's team, who have taken just one point from their past three Premier League matches.

On Arsenal, he said: "For me they are the closest one with (Manchester) City. Both, I consider them better than the rest," he said.

"And the reason why I said many times is because one club is working with the same manager nine years, and the other one is working with the same manager five years.

"And this is a big, big, big, huge advantage compared to the rest."

The Italian said he was happy with Chelsea's progress during his first season in charge.

"The good thing is that we are there, and you cannot see a big difference when we play this kind of game (against a major rival) and this is the most important thing.

"For sure I don't have a doubt if it's Sunday or it's the next game, but for sure we're going to be there and win this kind of game, no doubt."