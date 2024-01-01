Chelsea winger Madueke proud of England winning debut

Chelsea’s young star Noni Madueke has spoken of his delight at making his England debut.

The winger was involved against Finland in a 2-0 UEFA Nations League win for the Three Lions.

With captain Harry Kane netting twice, Madueke played his part in getting an assist for the second goal.

“It was great to make my first appearance for the national team and I am really proud of myself,” Madueke told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It has been a great week, the boys are great and the staff and players have made me feel welcome.

“It tried to go out there and be direct and cause problems. I got an assist for Harry on his 100th appearance – it can’t get much better than that. It is fitting that Harry got both goals – it is his night.

“It is fun to work with Harry because if you give him the ball in the box he is going to get you an assist – Stonesy (John Stones) has been great with me and Dec (Rice), Jack (Grealish) – it is a great group of lads.

“I cannot wait to get back to Chelsea and to keep performing.”