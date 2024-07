Chelsea winger Madueke on Newcastle's radar

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is on Newcastle United's radar.

Toon chiefs are in the market for a new wide player and Madueke is on their radar, says TMW.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chelsea are in the need to sell after a major outlay already this summer, with Madueke among fringe players being considered for sale.

Newcastle have already snapped up Lewis Hall from Chelsea and could now go back for Madueke.

For his part, Madueke has insisted he's happy and settled at Stamford Bridge.