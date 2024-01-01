Tribal Football
Chelsea winger Madueke in line for England call
England interim boss Lee Carsley names his first squad this week for the upcoming Nations League.

The Three Lions are set to take on the Republic of Ireland and Finland in September.

While Carsley is not the favorite for the permanent position, he will be hoping to impress his bosses in the coming weeks.

Per The Mirror, Carsley is ready to stamp his authority on the squad by making changes.

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White may get a chance to impress, along with Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile, Blues duo Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill will also be hoping for call-ups.

