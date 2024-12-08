Chelsea attacker Madueke: Maresca has created great spirit inside dressing room

Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke says he's enjoying his football under manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea host Tottenham tonight on the back of the 5-1 midweek win against Southampton.

"We’re progressing," Madueke told the club's website. "Spirits are high in the changing room at the moment. Everyone is enjoying their football.

"Credit to the gaffer and the staff for the harmony in the group and, of course, when you’re scoring goals everyone is happy."

He continued: "We hope people watching us are enjoying how we’re playing. It’s fun to play in, and it’s a lot of hard work, of course, when you press all over the pitch and go man-to-man. It’s not just scoring goals, it’s about being resolute defensively and dominating your man one-v-one."

Madueke, 22, continued: "It’s fun being part of a young group. We’re young but we’re mature, we’re men out on the pitch.

"We have a structure of course. When you put quality players on the pitch, a lot of it is instinct, but if we find ourselves in different positions, we have to make sure it’s not to the detriment of the structure. We’re doing that well."

Madueke also said of Maresca: "He has given me trust. He has shown a lot of faith in me, playing me in pretty much all the games. He has helped me with my game, my goalscoring, all aspects of trying to become a top wide player, so all credit to him and my team-mates as well.

"He’s been great for me, not just in terms of the things I 'like' to do, so scoring goals and beating players, but even the less pretty parts of football, like the defensive part and being reliable. He’s helped me a lot with that."

