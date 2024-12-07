Chelsea boss Maresca eases title hopes: But fans can dream

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has again insisted they're not in the title race.

The Blues host Tottenham on Sunday sitting in second-place on the Premier League table.

But on Friday, Maresca said: "We are very happy for the fans. They deserve to live this moment. They can dream. We are very happy. We are working every day to make them happy.

"On the rest (title race), nothing to add. I've said many times, we are not ready to compete with Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City.

"Yeah (we're the league's top scoreres), but we need to do so many other things good, not only scoring goals. We need to avoid conceding goals. Overall, I think defensively we are doing quite well but as I said, we are just focused on Sunday's game. We are not thinking about May or June, these kind of things, because it is too early.

"In football, everything can change very quick. We are focused on Sunday's game, today's session, tomorrow's session. These are the only things we worry about and are concerned about."

On surpassing expectations, Maresca added: "For sure, in terms of points and the way we are playing on and off the ball, I was convinced 100% we would reach that moment, but not so early.

"In this moment, for sure, we can do many, many things better in both situations, attacking and defending, but we are above my expectations in terms of how the players are playing. It is down to them, they are doing fantastic. The reason why is because we just focus on the day by day and see how we can improve players."

