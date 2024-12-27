Chelsea winger Madueke completely axed for Fulham defeat

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke was axed by manager Enzo Maresca for their Boxing Day clash.

The Blues were beaten by rivals Fulham in the west London derby at Stamford Bridge, going down 2-1.

Two late Fulham goals sealed the game, with Madueke not playing his part due to Maresca’s decision.

After previously dropping him for the win against Aston Villa, Maresca told reporters: “He can do much more. The moment he starts to score or assist and is happy, he starts to drop.

“The reason why he was not playing is because I do not like the way he trained.”

He added: “I really like Noni. The only problem with him probably is that he has to understand he needs to be consistent during the week.”