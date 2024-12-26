Fulham boss Silva: Victory at Chelsea was for fans

Fulham boss Marco Silva was left delighted with his players after their 2-1 win at Chelsea.

Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz struck late to cancel out Chelsea's lead via Cole Palmer.

Silva later said, "Football is about connections. Connections between fans, players and staff, means something really big. The most important thing is for the fans. It's not about me at all.

"Some of the speeches before the game were about the fans. It's been a long time (not winning at) their neighbours. We deserved it. We controlled more of the game. We didn't give them chances.

"We created big problems for them. Second half we had more bodies in the box and we created more problems.

"It wll be one of the best Boxing Days for the fans in the last 50 years.

"In the second half we started to make better decisions. All the good actions of the game give us confidence."

On Palmer's goal, he added: "We should have been better position - the space between Andreas and Sasa was too big - better communication. The quality, the way he turns, the way he passed to the goal, he didn't shoot, he's a player of top calibre.

"We improved. From that moment we kept him more quiet.

"Harry started the last game. It's so nice to see him. It's not a coincidence we're the team with the most goals coming from bench. The players know in some moments you can be decisive in 30 minutes. He's a really crucial player for us. He didn't start the season like he wanted but since he had more confidence and more time on the pitch, he can make the difference."