Real Madrid set price for Chelsea target Lunin

Real Madrid have set their price for Andriy Lunin.

With a year to run on his current deal, the Ukraine goalkeeper has resisted Real attempts to open talks about a new agreement.

Instead, Lunin is ready to leave in search of first team football and is currently interesting Chelsea.

Marca says Real are now ready to sell and have set an asking price of €30m for the shot-stopper.

And it's emerged Lunin's agent is now reaching out to potential buyers, including Chelsea, to make it clear he's ready to move.