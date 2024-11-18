Chelsea whiz Madueke: I study Saka's game

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has revealed that he plans to add elements of Bukayo Saka’s game to his arsenal.

The England teammates have grown closer due to the time they spend together on international duty.

Madueke, who wants to make the right wing spot his own at Stamford Bridge, hopes he can channel some of Arsenal star Saka’s magic.

Asked about Saka by The Mail, Madueke said: "I don't look at Bukayo like competition.

"I look at Bukayo as a teammate who plays for England.

"I know his quality and he's a player that I look at to try and implement parts of his game into mine. I don't look at him like; 'I am coming for you'. The manager will make his decision - and I'm happy to be part of this team - and to start to make a difference for England this early on in my career is great.

"I feel like I did my job. I created the first goal and I was a threat pretty much until I came off. That is what I try to bring every time I step on the pitch."