Chelsea warn staff over Fantasy Football 'leaks' after Joao Pedro row

Chelsea have boldly warned staff about accidentally revealing team news through their Fantasy Premier League picks.

The unusual step comes after Joao Pedro's injury appeared to have been hinted at via several team selections ahead of their clash with Tottenham last month.

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An internal email was sent to staff asking them to consider the risks of inadvertently using inside information when choosing their teams on FPL and other public gaming platforms - as per BBC Sport.

Ahead of that 2-0 loss to Spurs - where Joao Pedro was a shock injury absentee - several influential FPL content creators claimed Morgan Rogers - and several Chelsea staff members - had removed the Brazilian from their teams, despite no club announcement on his injury.

Xabi Alonso stated after the game that he was unaware of the situation as the Spaniard admitted greater care would need to be taken.

It's not the first time this has happened to Chelsea, as during Liam Rosenior's time in charge last season, team selections were leaked before both legs of the UEFA Champions League defeat to PSG.

It also emerged ex-defender Marc Cucurella's barber revealed on social media that Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer would miss a game at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, after discussing it with the defender.

Chelsea will not place FPL restrictions on staff, with the incident viewed as isolated, but it will be monitored.