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Tottenham set unwanted 39-game record after crushing loss against Leeds

Tottenham set unwanted 39-game record after crushing loss against Leeds
Tottenham set unwanted 39-game record after crushing loss against LeedsAction Images via Reuters

Tottenham's mixed form continued on Saturday as the side fell to Leeds United away from home.

Leeds picked up their first league win in six matches as they beat Tottenham 1-0 thanks to a late Noah Okafor goal, after the Swiss striker bagged just minutes after entering the pitch.

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The main controversy came when Leeds defender Jayden Bogle caught Mathys Tel with a studs-up tackle and escaped a red card despite his studs being up on the Tottenham star.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre read: “The referee’s call of no red card to Bogle for the challenge on Tel was checked and confirmed by VAR.

“The VAR said: ‘I’m confirming the on-field decision of no red card. There’s a lack of speed going into the challenge and he’s stepping into the tackle. Confirming a reckless challenge’.”

The loss to Leeds United means Spurs have failed to win any of the past 39 matches in the Premier League in which they conceded first (D9, L30).

After three consecutive Premier League wins, Tottenham will be devastated with the result that pushes the side down to 11th in the table for now.

Leeds move above Tottenham into eighth place on 14 points, they next face Chelsea after the international break.

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