Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea unhappy with buyout clause for Hoffenheim striker Beier

Chelsea unhappy with buyout clause for Hoffenheim striker Beier
Chelsea unhappy with buyout clause for Hoffenheim striker Beier
Chelsea unhappy with buyout clause for Hoffenheim striker BeierAction Plus
Chelsea are keen on Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier.

However, the Blues do not want to meet Beier's buyout clause this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The striker can leave TSG this summer for €32.5m, but Chelsea are in contact with his club about a smaller fee.

Chelsea are eager to find a new striker signing this summer, with Beier one of several options under consideration.

For their part, Hoffenheim want to keep Beier for another season.

BILD'S Christian Falk is reporting: "ChelseaFC made a request for Maximilian Beier (21)

"The @DFB_Team  striker has a release clause of €32,5 Mio in his contract at @tsghoffenheim

 "At the Moment a Transfer is not likely."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBeier MaximilianChelseaHoffenheimFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea hold 'concrete interest' in Hoffenheim forward Beier
Chelsea explore deal for Hoffenheim striker Beier
Villa join Prem battle for Hoffenheim striker Beier