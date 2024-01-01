Chelsea unhappy with buyout clause for Hoffenheim striker Beier

Chelsea are keen on Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier.

However, the Blues do not want to meet Beier's buyout clause this summer.

The striker can leave TSG this summer for €32.5m, but Chelsea are in contact with his club about a smaller fee.

Chelsea are eager to find a new striker signing this summer, with Beier one of several options under consideration.

For their part, Hoffenheim want to keep Beier for another season.

BILD'S Christian Falk is reporting: "ChelseaFC made a request for Maximilian Beier (21)

"The @DFB_Team striker has a release clause of €32,5 Mio in his contract at @tsghoffenheim

"At the Moment a Transfer is not likely."