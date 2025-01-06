Chelsea U21 coach Coelho delighted for Acheampong, George over senior breakthrough

Chelsea U21 coach Filipe Coelho is delighted for young pair Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George after their senior breakthroughs this season.

George has been a regular in Europe for Chelsea, while Acheampong made his Premier League debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Coelho told the club's website: "I'm incredibly happy for the players.

"We saw many boys make their debut for the men’s team before the New Year. I’m very happy because it means that we have a lot of quality and talent in the Academy. It reflects all the work that, for many years, not only the players but also all of the staff behind the scenes have put in.

"The hard work in the Chelsea Academy is clear and has been for a long time. It’s great to see that we are promoting these talents and developing these players to help them survive in men’s football and prepare them in the best way for their next steps.

"It’s really a joy to see them performing in the men’s team on a bigger stage, in front of a crowd and playing with senior players. It’s a great experience for them. With the men’s team doing well, it has given the opportunity for the young players to showcase what they can do.

"For the players who have made their debuts, it’s not just about the work they’ve been doing this season, it’s about the moments since they joined the club or started their footballing careers. Every moment and step has led to this milestone, and it’s a huge achievement."

Coelho continued: "With Josh and Tyrique moving to the building across the road, it’s another great achievement. Working in developmental football, that’s the end goal! We want our players to progress and develop into great players who can have brilliant professional careers. I am so pleased with them.

"It’s flattering in some ways as well, because it shows that our hard work is being recognised. People are acknowledging the performances the team has been showing, as well as the individuals shining on the pitch. We want this to happen, and that’s exactly what has happened!

"The boys have worked exceptionally hard for this moment since they started playing football. They also know the hard work doesn’t stop now, just because they’ve made the move. In some ways, it’s only just begun. I know they will give everything they have each day to show they deserve to be in that position, just as they did in the Academy."