Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Van Gaal links Manchester United sacking to City allegations

PSG prepare ambitious swoop for Barcelona's Eric García

Leeds United star seeks exit amid playing time concern

Man United decide two defensive targets for 2027

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 2 Antonsen says conditions at Denmark Open are 'destructive for badminton'

'I want to apologise': Martinez issues another statement after talks with Man Utd boss Carrick

Alcaraz to play Vienna Open after Saudi Arabia's Six Kings Slam postponement

Jodar battles into Shanghai semis & apologises for lashing out at ball boy

Chelsea turn to Benfica wonderkid after latest Reece James injury blow

Chelsea turn to Benfica wonderkid after latest Reece James injury blow
Chelsea turn to Benfica wonderkid after latest Reece James injury blowJohn Walton, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Benfica youngster Daniel Banjaqui following Reece James' recent injury blow.

James’ fitness continues to be a major point of contention for Cheslea as the club confirmed the 26-year-old recently underwent a minor knee operation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s now unlikely that we’ll see the Chelsea captain play for the club before the turn of the year.

According to TeamTalk, Xabi Alonso’s side are looking to the transfer market in order to provide more cover for James.

Chelsea have identified Benfica’s 18-year-old right-back Daniel Banjaqui as a leading target ahead of the January window.

It’s understood that Banjaqui’s current Benfica deal has a £38 million release clause included, and top clubs are starting to sniff around.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also among the clubs keen on the youngster.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Reece JamesDaniel BanjaquiChelseaBenficaPremier LeagueLiga PortugalFootball transfers

Related Articles

Getafe chief confirms shock talks with Manchester United flop Sancho

Chelsea lineup v Everton: Confirmed team news after Reece James injury update

Xabi Alonso makes Christmas prediction on Reece James' injury