Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Benfica youngster Daniel Banjaqui following Reece James' recent injury blow.

James’ fitness continues to be a major point of contention for Cheslea as the club confirmed the 26-year-old recently underwent a minor knee operation.

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It’s now unlikely that we’ll see the Chelsea captain play for the club before the turn of the year.

According to TeamTalk, Xabi Alonso’s side are looking to the transfer market in order to provide more cover for James.

Chelsea have identified Benfica’s 18-year-old right-back Daniel Banjaqui as a leading target ahead of the January window.

It’s understood that Banjaqui’s current Benfica deal has a £38 million release clause included, and top clubs are starting to sniff around.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also among the clubs keen on the youngster.