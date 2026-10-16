Leeds United star seeks exit amid playing time concern

Leeds United striker Lukas Nmecha is unsure over signing a new contract due to his concerns on regular playing time at Elland Road.

Reports from TEAMtalk claim his agent has spoken to club officials over the issue and he remains unconvinced over what might come next.

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The 27-year-old Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season, and while the Whites are open minded over extending his stay, they do not want to lose him for free next summer.

However, after signing him as a free agent in 2025, the club are not excessively concerned - but they will push for a January sale if he requests it on the back of zero Premier League starts so far in 2026/27.