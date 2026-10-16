Chelsea lineup v Everton: Confirmed team news after Reece James injury update

Chelsea head to Everton for the opening game of the Premier League weekend on October 17th.

It's been a mixed start for Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge, with last weekend's 5-1 victory over Bournemouth ending a three-match Premier League winless streak for the Blues, ahead of tough trip to Merseyside.

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The Toffees have been far more solid of late, and David Moyes' team are unbeaten across all competitions, with both teams currently sitting on 10 points.

Chelsea v Everton team news

The main news for Chelsea is the extended absence of captain Reece James, after a decision to send him for knee surgery, but Alonso is confident he could be back before the end of 2027.

Jamie Gittens and Emmanuel Emegha remain out and Alonso might stick with an unchanged team.

Chelsea v Everton predicted lineups

Chelsea XI: Martinez; Colwill, Lacroix, Acheampong; Neto, Henderson, Caicedo, Chavarria; Palmer, Joao Pedro, Rogers.

Everton XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Garner; Rohl, Barry, Grealish.

Chelsea v Everton kick off time

Kick off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is set at 12:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

Everton have an excellent home record against Chelsea, as they won 2-0 last season in the first meeting between the sides at their new home, but Alonso's charges have not won on the blue side of Merseyside since 2022.