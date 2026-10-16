Man United decide two defensive targets for 2027

Manchester United are on the hunt for new defenders either in the January transfer market or next summer.

Michael Carrick focused on midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2026/27 season with Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Youri Tielemans all arriving at Old Ttrafford.

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The Red Devils were unable to lure Lewis Hall from Newcastle United, as the England international opted instead to sign a contract extension at St. James' Park.

Defence will be the key area in the months ahead with trio Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez all out of contract in June 2027.

All three could move on, with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert viewed as replacement options, as part of a combined £100M+ transfer outlay.

Branthwaite remains in contract extension talks with Everton, and his current deal runs until 2030, whilst Truffert is tied to the Cherries until the same date.

Both players would require assurances over playing time in Manchester, but Maguire and Martinez look set to go, with the latter forced to apologise after calling out the club's transfer policy.