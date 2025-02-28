Chelsea co-owner Boehly explains transfers and long-term contract policy

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has explained the club's long-term contract policy.

Boehly discussed Chelsea's approach when asked at the FT Business of Football Summit about their pursuit of a new striker signing.

He began, "Strikers are hard to find. You can’t get one from the grocery store.

"It’s an amazing skillset and you have to have a fantastic mentality.

"The most misunderstood thing is that we’re thinking about it measured in years, not months.

"You have to think both short and long-term. We’re focused on a combination of both and seeking the best possible way to execute that. It’s a balancing act to figure that out.

"You have to have a plan and exercise it, accept that things are not linear and that the thing that matters is that the trend is in the right direction.

"Yes, it’s been a steep learning curve. We’ve been here for less than three years and that’s been a whirling dervish of activity. Nothing is a straight line, ever and sport is so humbling.

"If you look at contracts in football, a seven year contract is really a five-year contract.

"The reality that 95 per cent of the time by then you have to make a decision or you’ll shoot yourself in the foot

"At that point, you either agree an extension with the player or that greener pastures are out there for both sides.

"If you deny that you are kidding yourself.

"We felt the longer contracts meant we could amortoise but it was also about how we put together a team with the ability to stay together.

"Teams that are dynasties over the years had superstar captains that were able to lead. But how do you find those superstar captains?

"And in football, the market is obviously across multiple countries - so you’re thinking France, Germany, Brazil, Latin America - basically everywhere around the world."