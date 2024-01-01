Tribal Football
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker

Chelsea have submitted an offer worth around €65M to Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix.

The Portuguese forward is the player the Blues must sign from Atleti to finalize the Conor Gallagher sale.

After they pulled out of a deal to sign Samu Omorodion, Chelsea have no option but to secure Felix.

Per O Jogo, they have put in a bid in the hopes that Atleti will accept the first offer.

The 24-year-old forward was on loan at the Blues earlier in his career, but did not impress sufficiently to earn a permanent deal at the time.

The only other option for Chelsea is to terminate the deal and retain Gallagher for another year.

