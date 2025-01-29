Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online

Chelsea striker Nkunku open to Man Utd move if they...

Paul Vegas
Chelsea striker Nkunku open to Man Utd move if they...
Chelsea striker Nkunku open to Man Utd move if they...Action Plus
Manchester United must splash out in the coming days if they want to sign Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku is open to leaving Chelsea before next week's deadline, but only in an outright sale.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "My understanding is that Nkunku, at the moment, is not that open to a straight loan. So when you see reports of Christopher Nkunku going on loan to Man United, if it's a loan with obligation, a permanent transfer, Christopher Nkunku could be open.

"If it's a straight loan or not guaranteed the obligation, at this moment, I'm not sure this deal could happen.

"For sure Man United and Chelsea will be in touch this week to discuss opportunities but the Nkunku situation is not that easy in terms of formula."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNkunku ChristopherChelseaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids
Chelsea consider loaning Nkunku this winter as links with Man Utd's Garnacho grow
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal