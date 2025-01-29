Chelsea striker Nkunku open to Man Utd move if they...

Manchester United must splash out in the coming days if they want to sign Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku is open to leaving Chelsea before next week's deadline, but only in an outright sale.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "My understanding is that Nkunku, at the moment, is not that open to a straight loan. So when you see reports of Christopher Nkunku going on loan to Man United, if it's a loan with obligation, a permanent transfer, Christopher Nkunku could be open.

"If it's a straight loan or not guaranteed the obligation, at this moment, I'm not sure this deal could happen.

"For sure Man United and Chelsea will be in touch this week to discuss opportunities but the Nkunku situation is not that easy in terms of formula."