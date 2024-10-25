Chelsea striker Jackson stunned by African awards snub

Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson has criticized the Confederation of African Football.

Jackson believes that both he and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah have been snubbed for 2024 Player of the Year honors.

Neither were included in the list of top players contending for the award, despite Salah having often been in the top three in the past.

"What happened @caf_online," Jackson posted on social media, following the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano saying: "Some of the players left OUT of the list for the African Player of the Year 2024 released today…

"Mo Salah, Mohammed Kudus, Brahim Diaz, Victor Boniface and Nicolas Jackson.”

This award is for performances in the period between January 2024 and October 2024.