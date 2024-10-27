Chelsea striker Jackson named Senegal Player of the Year
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been named Senegal Player of the Year.
Jackson has been recognised as the best Senegal player of the 2023/24 season playing abroad, Senenews reports.
The 23-year-old striker polled 203 votes. The second place was taken by the defender of Al-Hilal, Kalidou Koulibaly (167 votes), the third was the attacker from Red Star Belgrade, Cherif Ndiaye (47).
Jackson last season made 44 appearances for Chelsea, scored 17 goals and gave 6 assists.
The forward, however, was snubbed for the African Player of the Year nominations list last week.