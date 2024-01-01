Chelsea striker Jackson happy to continue Ronaldo goal celebration

Jackson admits growing up admiring the now Al Nassr striker and has been using the Portuguese's "Siuuu..." celebration after scoring for the Blues.
He said: "The siuuu is like important. Just when I score hat-trick, I’ll do that one.”
Jackson did as much last season after scoring a treble against Tottenham.
He also stated: “When I was growing up, I loved Cristiano Ronaldo. I had his name on a shirt that I always wore. Not an actual shirt because they are expensive, so you don’t buy them. But I had a shirt that I put 7, Ronaldo on with a pen. I did it myself when I was a kid.
“Of course, I would pretend to be him, but it was difficult to watch his games because you needed to pay. We would go to my friend’s house, everybody. We would watch in a large group, never just with one person in the house. All my friends, we’d all go to one house to watch Real Madrid.”