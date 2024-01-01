Tribal Football
Chelsea striker Jackson avoids action after Morato clash
Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson will not face retrospective punishment from the FA for his altercation with Morato on Sunday. 

However, both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been charged following the widespread scuffle during the heated draw.

The incident occurred late in the game when Forest player Neco Williams pushed Marc Cucurella into Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca.

The result was an altercation on the sideline between several players from both teams.

In a statement, the FA said: “It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute. 

“Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have until Thursday, 10 October, to provide their responses.”

