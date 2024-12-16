Caicedo delighted helping Chelsea to victory over Brentford

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo is delighted with his role in their winning run this season.

Victory over Brentford was a seventh win for Chelsea on the bounce as they sit second on the Premier League table.

Caicedo told chelseafc.com: "It’s always important to win at home and seven wins in a row feels so good,' he said. ‘We are going to keep on working hard, that’s the most important thing. To keep on winning and to keep the momentum, we are going to work even harder."

Caicedo admits he's proud of comparisons with Chelsea great N'Golo Kante.

"He is my idol, everyone knows this," said Caicedo.

"As I've said before, I just try to help the team and my team-mates. He (Kante) was a very big player for Chelsea. I always watched videos of him and now I try to give my best."

On manager Enzo Maresca, the midfielder added: "He (Maresca) helps us a lot with playing under pressure – and we are doing fantastic so far,' said Caicedo. 'The manager and the fans help us a lot to win games. They give us the tools to be even better in every game."

