Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Valdano: Why Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr didn't win Ballon d'Or
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections

Chelsea starlet Mheuka reflects on signing first pro contract

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea starlet Mheuka reflects on signing his first pro contract
Chelsea starlet Mheuka reflects on signing his first pro contractAction Plus
Chelsea’s teenager striker Shumaira Mheuka has spoken about a whirlwind few months.

The talent has already been named in a senior squad for the Conference League this season, scored for the Under-21s, and signed a professional contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the Blues have a bloated squad, Mhueka is one who the club believes can go all the way with the first team.

“Signing that contract is something you work towards from a young age, especially when you start playing football seriously,” Mheuka reflected to club media.

“It’s easy to take it for granted sometimes but, as the moment got closer, I realised it’s a pro contract, it's a big deal. It’s only now starting to sink in and I’m really proud of it.

“Everything moved so fast with such a busy schedule and it felt like a whirlwind. I’m so happy to have signed my first professional contract at the club I love, not just as a player but as a fan.”

Mentions
Mheuka ShumairaChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Slot confirms Jota absence for Liverpool
Newcastle boss Howe offers Gordon, Miley updates; importance of Carabao Cup
Mheuka pens first pro contract at Chelsea ahead of ECL clash