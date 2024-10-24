Tribal Football
Mheuka pens first pro contract at Chelsea ahead of ECL clash

Shamuira Mheuka has signed a first pro contract with Chelsea.

The 17 year-old attacker is in Chelsea's squad for tonight's Europa Conference League tie at Panathinaikos.

And today, it has been announced Mheuka has penned his first pro contract.

He was brought to Chelsea two years ago from Brighton, where he was playing U17 football at 13 years of age.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said at his ECL presser yesterday: "Shim, we use him as a striker and as a winger. 

"They (Mheuka and Sam Rak-Sakyi) are good profiles, young ones, and it will be a good experience for them to stay with us."

 

