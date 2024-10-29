Newcastle boss Howe offers Gordon, Miley updates; importance of Carabao Cup

Howe: Gordon injury update, the importance of the Carabao Cup and the return of Miley

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken on a number of crucial topics ahead of their clash with Chelsea at St. James' Park.

The Magpies face the Blues once again after a 2-1 loss on Sunday but this time in the Carabao Cup, a competition Howe says he will take seriously this year.

"It has been an important competition for us since we have been here and that has not changed. We will pick a team to win the game.

"Chelsea are a difficult opponent, I am sure they will make changes, but with those changes they will still be a very strong team. We are desperate to progress."

Anthony Gordon did not start against Enzo Maresca’s side at the weekend after picking up an injury in training. Howe spoke on the knock and how the club are taking care of the forward.

"He has been for a scan. We are hopeful the injury isn't serious. Let's see how he is today.

"It was in training on Friday - nothing serious, sometimes you get these things from time to time. There is a chance he could make Wednesday, but we have to make the right decision."

Lewis Miley recently returned from injury and Howe admits he is looking at using the teenager in what will be another huge test for the Magpies.

"He does (come into my thoughts), albeit we have to be really careful with Lewis. We need to manage him right.

"He trained well - no problem with his training performances. He was probably involved on the bench against Brighton ahead of time.

"I will be taking guidance by the experts to make sure we don't push him too early."