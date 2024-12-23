Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on the sidelines

English left-back Ben Chilwell could be facing another six months on the Chelsea sidelines.

The former first team star has been banished from the squad by coach Enzo Maresca.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italian admitted that Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are two that are desperate to leave.

In a press conference, he said: “There are players that unfortunately they didn’t play a lot with us in all the competitions, like Chilwell, like Carney.

“Probably they are the first that want to leave as they work every day, they train every day, they want to play games — and if they don’t play games they are thinking of leaving.

“So we’re going to see if some of them are coming to knock on the door and say I want to leave. For each player it’s a different situation.”