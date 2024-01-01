Chelsea signing  Estevao breaks Neymar record in Brazil

Chelsea signing Estêvão has broken a long-standing record in the Brazilian Série A.

After a goal and an assist in Palmeiras ' 5-3 win over Juventude, the agile right winger now has 18 goal involvements in the league.

Estêvão has thus broken the record for most points scored at the age of 17 in the Série A. The previous record holder was Neymar, who scored 16 points during his time at Santos FC. By comparison, Neymar needed 33 games, while Estêvão achieved the record in 24 games.

Next season, the left-footer will move to Chelsea FC for a transfer fee of €34m.

Despite his young age, Estêvão has already made two appearances for Brazil.