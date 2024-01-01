Chelsea shuts door on Madueke sale

Tribal Football
Chelsea have shut the door on selling Noni Madueke.

The Blues did consider selling the newly-capped winger over the summer as they sought to balance the books.

However, Madueke's availability has now been ruled out ahead of the January market.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made it clear Madueke is in his plans for the long-term.

After a good start to the season with four goals in five games across all competitions, Madueke was recently called up by England for the first time and was able to make his Three Lions debut (one assist) against Finland (2-0).

