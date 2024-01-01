Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Chelsea set to lose yet another young star

Chelsea set to lose yet another young star
Chelsea set to lose yet another young star
Chelsea set to lose yet another young starAction Plus
Premier League giants Chelsea are ensuring they continue to revamp their youth and senior squads.

The Blues have allowed three young players to leave the club this summer, as they are no longer in their plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Omari Hutchinson, Ian Maatsen, and Lewis Hall have all gone to Ipswich, Aston Villa, and Newcastle respectively.

Now football.london claims that Harvey Vale is another one set to leave for another club.

Vale has spent two loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, playing for Hull City and then Bristol Rovers.

The identity of the club where he may go has not yet been revealed, but a move is very much on the cards.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVale HarveyHall LewisHutchinson OmariMaatsen IanChelseaAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa sign Chelsea defender Maatsen
Yorke praises Villa for Maatsen swoop
Maatsen's former Dutch clubs due windfall from Villa move