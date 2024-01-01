Chelsea set to lose yet another young star

Chelsea set to lose yet another young star

Premier League giants Chelsea are ensuring they continue to revamp their youth and senior squads.

The Blues have allowed three young players to leave the club this summer, as they are no longer in their plans.

Advertisement Advertisement

Omari Hutchinson, Ian Maatsen, and Lewis Hall have all gone to Ipswich, Aston Villa, and Newcastle respectively.

Now football.london claims that Harvey Vale is another one set to leave for another club.

Vale has spent two loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, playing for Hull City and then Bristol Rovers.

The identity of the club where he may go has not yet been revealed, but a move is very much on the cards.