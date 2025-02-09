Chelsea boss Maresca explains initial plans for Amougou

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits Mathis Amougou will use the coming months to settle in.

The 19 year-old midfielder joined Chelsea on deadline day from St Etienne.

Maresca said, "We didn't sign him thinking he's going to play an important part with us.

"The reason why is because of the age and we need the process.

"The reason we signed him is because we think he’s a good player and in some moment after a while, we think he can help us."