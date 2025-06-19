Chelsea shareholder Mark Walter to buy Los Angeles Lakers in a $10bn deal

The controlling stake of the Los Angeles Lakers is to be sold to Chelsea co-owner Mark Walter in a huge $10bn deal.

American tycoon Mark Walter, who owns TWG Global, who have interests in sports organisations including MLB team LA Dodgers and WNBA side Los Angeles Sparks, is set to make the biggest sports franchise purchase of all time over the coming weeks which may have huge implications for Chelsea.

The American billionaire has agreed to buy the Lakers from the Buss family, who have owned the franchise since 1979. A spokesperson for Walter said in a statement:

“Mark Walter is entering into an agreement to acquire additional interests in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, of which he has been a stakeholder since 2021.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said news of the sale to Walter is a huge step forward for the side who will hope to copy the success Chelsea had last season due to major investment in their side which has carried over to this summer with the signings of Estêvão, Liam Delap and Mamadou Sarr.

"He's very competitive and he's going to do everything he can to produce a championship-caliber team every single year and make sure the city feels proud about the Lakers and the legacy that they've already built with the Buss family,"

"Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand," Lakers legend Magic Johnson, a business partner of Walter's and someone extremely close to Jeanie Buss, posted on social media.

"The proof is in the pudding on what he's been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers. Mark has been nothing short of a winner notching two World Series and 11 NL West divisional titles in the last 12 years!"

With such a big purchase, Walter’s investment in Chelsea may die down and their summer purchases which have been consistent over the last few seasons could be affected by funds being directed elsewhere. Manager Enzo Maresca may have to rethink some of the deals he may have had planned for the future including a possible bid for West ham United’s Mohamed Kudus if tight does become slightly tighter in West London.