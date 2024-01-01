Chelsea set to sell Arrizabalaga for a huge loss next summer

Chelsea will have to take a huge loss on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga next summer.

The Blues did get Kepa to agree to a new contract before he went to Bournemouth on loan.

While he is not out of contract in a year’s time, the deal includes a measly £5M release clause.

Per The Athletic, it means that Kepa can leave for a very modest fee to the club of his choosing.

Having paid a world-record £72M fee for the Spaniard in 2018, it is a huge come down for the club.

Kepa joined Real Madrid on loan last season but was not impressive enough to earn a permanent move.