Tribal Football
Most Read
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club

Chelsea set to sell Arrizabalaga for a huge loss next summer

Chelsea set to sell Arrizabalaga for a huge loss next summer
Chelsea set to sell Arrizabalaga for a huge loss next summerTribal Football
Chelsea will have to take a huge loss on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga next summer.

The Blues did get Kepa to agree to a new contract before he went to Bournemouth on loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he is not out of contract in a year’s time, the deal includes a measly £5M release clause.

Per The Athletic, it means that Kepa can leave for a very modest fee to the club of his choosing.

Having paid a world-record £72M fee for the Spaniard in 2018, it is a huge come down for the club.

Kepa joined Real Madrid on loan last season but was not impressive enough to earn a permanent move.

Mentions
Arrizabalaga KepaChelseaBournemouthReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
DONE DEAL: Kepa pens new Chelsea deal ahead of Bournemouth move
Dario Felman column: Mbappe won't have it easy at Real Madrid; Atletico Madrid's best market; what Chelsea can expect from Anselmino